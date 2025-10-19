Harborough Old boys maintain 100% start.
Once again key striker Dem Ohandjanian completed his third hattrick in three games after 28 minutes and then went on to score a fourth in the second half. However he was ably supported by fellow goal scorers Jonathon Stokes (1), Piush Patel (1), Leo Paul (1), Gaz Owen (1), Ricardo Da Silva (1) and Jon Godefroy (2). At half time, 6-1 up, the match was effectively over with the remaining goals scored after the break.
Full credit must be given to Harborough's opposition, Burbage, who despite suffering a big loss in their previous match, and fielding players who were clearly carrying injuries, they competed for the full 80 minutes playing fairly and in the good spirit that the 45s division is promoting. They were gracious hosts both during and post-match and thoroughly deserved their two consolation goals.
Special mention should be given to Adam Law for helping with goalkeeping duties whilst regular keeper Dan Church was watching the Tigers!!
The 45s are likely to be tested over the next three games as they play the teams directly below them starting with yet another away fixture against second placed Highfield Rangers on 1st November, and hopefully with another win can still claim to be the most successful senior team at HTFC.