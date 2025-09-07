Harborough man wins international strongman competition in the Netherlands

Harborough strongman Tom Place proudly lifts the Real Strength Cup trophy after his international victory in the Netherlands.

Harborough strongman Tom Place has made waves by winning the Real Strength Cup in the Netherlands, securing his first international title after a dramatic final event.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27 year-old athlete overcame some of the world’s top competitors in The Hague to bring home gold, cementing his rise as one of England’s brightest strongman talents.

After a gruelling day of five events at the Real Strength Cup in The Hague, Tom Place emerged as joint points leader with Latvia’s Aivars Šmaukstelis — a seasoned World’s Strongest Man finalist with over 40 international podium finishes to his name. With both men tied on 45.5 points, the title came down to a stone-off tiebreaker, where Place’s faster time on the Atlas Stones secured him the overall victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest began with the Max Log Lift, where Place pressed an impressive 180kg to claim second place behind Ukraine’s Oleg Pylypiak. He followed this with another runner-up finish in the 300kg Squat for Repetitions, grinding out seven reps against Pylypiak’s nine.

Tom Place drives a 180kg log overhead in the opening event at the Real Strength Cup in the Netherlands.”

The Wheelbarrow Carry proved the toughest test of the day, and while Place dropped valuable points there, he roared back in the Viking Press, locking out 14 reps overhead to tie Šmaukstelis for the event win. With the title on the line, the competition finished on the Atlas Stones. Place powered through four heavy stones in just 25.85 seconds, beating Šmaukstelis’ time and sealing his first international trophy.

Other big names in the field included Pylypiak, who dominated the early static strength tests to finish third overall, and former uks Strongest Man finalist Dean Mason, who impressed in the loading events. For Place, however, the day was about proving he belongs among the world’s elite — and the win marks the most significant step of his strongman career so far.