Harborough Hornets buzz into regional league

Taking to court at Loughborough University

A group of determined netball players from Market Harborough have taken their passion to the next level, securing a coveted place in the East Midlands Regional League under their newly formed identity which is an ode to sport in Harborough.

Previously known as Aircare Thunder, the core of this team began their journey just two years ago in the local Market Harborough Netball League. After a strong debut season in 2023, the group of friends decided to test their potential by entering the 2025 Regional Qualifier Tournament along with players from MH clubs Foxton Mavericks and Vanelli Vixens.

Following two intense play-off matches and a successful qualifying run, the team clinched their place in the Regional League — a huge milestone for the players and the local netball community.

With this step up, the team rebranded as Harborough Hornets, a name chosen to reflect their Market Harborough roots and proudly represent the town on the regional stage. Sporting yellow and black — colours inspired by other local clubs like Harborough Town FC and Market Harborough RUFC — the Hornets are keen to put Harborough firmly on the netball map.

Harborough Hornets at the Regional Qualifier Tournament

Many of the players are also involved in coaching and supporting the Market Harborough Youth Netball Club, and they hope their success will inspire the next generation of athletes.

The team is calling on local businesses and community members to support their journey. "We’re looking to partner with those who are proud of Harborough’s heritage and passionate about grassroots sport," said a team spokesperson. "Together, we can grow netball in our town and show the region what Harborough is made of."

For sponsorship or support enquiries, reach out via the Harborough Hornets social media pages or at [email protected]