Harborough Golf Captains Driving Force Aids Charities
Following a buffet, in the clubhouse, provided by MHGC and prepared by our excellent Bar and Catering Team we all adjourned to the first tee.
The President Rod Lane opened proceedings by thanking everyone for attending and introducing Mark Frith Men’s Captain, Stella Curran Ladies Captain, Roger Pangbourne Seniors Captain and Oliver Goodman Juniors Captain.
The President invited the Captains to drive in.
Junior Captain Oliver started proceedings followed by Seniors Captain Roger then Ladies Captain Stella and finally Men’s Captain Mark.
The distances were measured by Dan Thomas on the tee with special thanks to Mick Carter who did all the leg work by following each ball to its destination.
The Seniors Captain produced the drive of the day with a superb 216 yards
There then followed a 9-hole Texas Scramble Competition with a magnificent entry of 104 players who all assembled at the end in the clubhouse for a meal hosted by the new Captains.
The event raised £587 for the captains’ charities this year which are Parkinson's UK, Hope Against Cancer, Supporting Prostate Cancer UK, Target Ovarian Cancer.
The President wished all the new Captains an enjoyable year.