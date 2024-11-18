Harborough Golf Captains Driving Force Aids Charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The First Social Event of the 2024/5 Season took place on Sunday 17th November when we met at the clubhouse for this year’s drive in celebrations

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a buffet, in the clubhouse, provided by MHGC and prepared by our excellent Bar and Catering Team we all adjourned to the first tee.

The President Rod Lane opened proceedings by thanking everyone for attending and introducing Mark Frith Men’s Captain, Stella Curran Ladies Captain, Roger Pangbourne Seniors Captain and Oliver Goodman Juniors Captain.

The President invited the Captains to drive in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving in...from left, , Mark Frith, Mens Captain, , Stella Curran, Ladies Captain, Rod Lane Club President, Roger Pangbourne, Seniors Captain and Oliver Goodman, Junior Captain. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Junior Captain Oliver started proceedings followed by Seniors Captain Roger then Ladies Captain Stella and finally Men’s Captain Mark.

The distances were measured by Dan Thomas on the tee with special thanks to Mick Carter who did all the leg work by following each ball to its destination.

The Seniors Captain produced the drive of the day with a superb 216 yards

There then followed a 9-hole Texas Scramble Competition with a magnificent entry of 104 players who all assembled at the end in the clubhouse for a meal hosted by the new Captains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving in...from left, Oliver Goodman, Junior Captain, Mark Frith, Mens Captain, Rod Lane Club President, Stella Curran, Ladies Captain and Roger Pangbourne, Seniors Captain. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The event raised £587 for the captains’ charities this year which are Parkinson's UK, Hope Against Cancer, Supporting Prostate Cancer UK, Target Ovarian Cancer.

The President wished all the new Captains an enjoyable year.