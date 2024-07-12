Harborough Croquet Captain in National Comp

By Jin Hart
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Next week, four local croquet players (including Captain, Gillian Baverstock of Market Harborough) will be travelling to London to play a team from West Sussex in a national croquet tournament.

The competitors, from Leicester Croquet Club, topped the 'Advantage Croquet' league last year in the region, so qualifying them to compete with players from across the country in 2024.

"This is a great opportunity to put our Croquet Club on the map!" said Gillian. "It's a new version of the game that allows players of all skill abilities to play together using a handicap system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our team includes people who have only been playing for a few years, so have a high handicap. But in this format, they get a head start on those better players with lower handicaps - so making it a much closer match."

Harborough Croquet Captain in National Comp.Harborough Croquet Captain in National Comp.
Harborough Croquet Captain in National Comp.

The fixture will involve one game of doubles (a pair from each side) and three singles, played in one day. If games are level at the end, a countback of the number of hoops is used to decide the overall winner, to go forward to the next round.

Croquet has two main variations - Association (the traditional game) and Golf (a simpler, faster game) - 'Advantage' is a variant on Golf Croquet.

Leicester Croquet Club plays at Monks Rest Gardens, Humberstone, Leicester. Offering playing opportunities to players of all ages and abilities both socially and competitively.

The Club runs 'Learn to Play' courses throughout the summer, for more details search Leicester Croquet and find on Facebook.

Related topics:Market HarboroughLondonWest Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice