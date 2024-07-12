Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next week, four local croquet players (including Captain, Gillian Baverstock of Market Harborough) will be travelling to London to play a team from West Sussex in a national croquet tournament.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competitors, from Leicester Croquet Club, topped the 'Advantage Croquet' league last year in the region, so qualifying them to compete with players from across the country in 2024.

"This is a great opportunity to put our Croquet Club on the map!" said Gillian. "It's a new version of the game that allows players of all skill abilities to play together using a handicap system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our team includes people who have only been playing for a few years, so have a high handicap. But in this format, they get a head start on those better players with lower handicaps - so making it a much closer match."

Harborough Croquet Captain in National Comp.

The fixture will involve one game of doubles (a pair from each side) and three singles, played in one day. If games are level at the end, a countback of the number of hoops is used to decide the overall winner, to go forward to the next round.

Croquet has two main variations - Association (the traditional game) and Golf (a simpler, faster game) - 'Advantage' is a variant on Golf Croquet.

Leicester Croquet Club plays at Monks Rest Gardens, Humberstone, Leicester. Offering playing opportunities to players of all ages and abilities both socially and competitively.

The Club runs 'Learn to Play' courses throughout the summer, for more details search Leicester Croquet and find on Facebook.