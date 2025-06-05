Grand opening of refurbished tennis courts in Foxton
The new courts are made from Savanna artificial grass, a top-quality surface that’s not only reliable in all weather conditions but also gentle on joints. This means it’s perfect for everyone—from youngsters just starting out to seniors who want to keep active while protecting their knees and hips.
The grand opening will be held on Sunday, June 15 from 2pm to 4pm at the Recreation Ground in Foxton. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun. Refreshments will be available, and there will be free court play for all ages and abilities. Rackets are provided, so you can pick one up and give tennis a try—no experience needed!
As an extra treat, there will be special offers available on the day, making it the perfect time to discover or rekindle your love for tennis. You can “try before you buy,” so whether you’re curious about the sport or eager to get back on the court, there’s no better opportunity.
The highlight of the day will be at 3pm when local sports hero Ben Kay will officially open the courts. Don’t miss the chance to meet him and join the celebration of a new chapter for tennis in Foxton.
So grab your trainers and pop over to Foxton this Sunday!
For more information about the day or how to join the club, contact Foxton Tennis Club on [email protected].