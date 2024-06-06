FOURTH LEG RUNNING SERIES IN HARBOROUGH
The popular annual race which counts as the fourth of the eight-legged fixture of the East Midlands Grand Prix series is expected to attract around 300 runners, according to estimated numbers by the race director Dave Ward.
“I suspect we will have similar numbers to last year. We hope to have a good turn out from our members as we celebrate the club’s 40th anniversary”, said Ward.
Regular competitors who include the men's team captain Ashley Wright, Estelle Herbert, Jason Anderson, Alfie Boulton, Anabel Kanjurs, Bill Kerr, Catherine Cook, Maddie Stevens, Graeme Rolfe, Lou Harvey and Glyn Buckby, Lewis Parker and Hal Eastwood.
The popular annual race staged on a slightly different route to the original one along less busy rural roads around Foxton Locks, usually attracts competitors from across the county and several others from different places.
David Brewis of Sphinks AC in Coventry won the men’s race in 36:32. Rachel Doherty of Rutland Running & Triathlon took the women’s title 30:00.
To particularly celebrate the club’s formation, Dick Callan, one of the founder members, has been honoured to start to the race. He is a running legend who competed in high-powered domestic and international events and still holds multiple club records.
In his heydays, Callan raced in track and cross-country events with the likes of retired celebrated runners in Sebastian Coe, the now the President of World Athletics, prominent athletics pundit Steve Cram and Steve Ovett.
Callan also had important roles in athletics as a club coach and top administrator.