Winning start as Harborough get the friendly schedule up and running
The Bees’ preparations for their second season in the Northern Premier League Midlands began with a 3-0 home victory over Desborough Town.
Dodzi Agbenu gave Mitch Austin’s team a 10th-minute lead before Ben Williams doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.
And the scoring was completed by Paul Malone seven minutes into the second half.
Summer signings Connor Kennedy, Jake Duffy, Alex Morris and the Bees’ most recent addition Silvano Obeng all featured in the opening friendly of the summer.
Harborough’s pre-season programme continues over the next week with a trip to Loughborough Students on Saturday (3pm kick-off) being followed by a friendly at Bugbrooke St Michaels next Tuesday night (7.45pm).