The Bees’ preparations for their second season in the Northern Premier League Midlands began with a 3-0 home victory over Desborough Town.

Dodzi Agbenu gave Mitch Austin’s team a 10th-minute lead before Ben Williams doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

And the scoring was completed by Paul Malone seven minutes into the second half.

Harborough Town opened their pre-season friendly programme with a win on Tuesday night

Summer signings Connor Kennedy, Jake Duffy, Alex Morris and the Bees’ most recent addition Silvano Obeng all featured in the opening friendly of the summer.