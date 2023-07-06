News you can trust since 1854
Winning start as Harborough get the friendly schedule up and running

Harborough Town enjoyed a winning start to their pre-season friendly campaign on Tuesday night.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read

The Bees’ preparations for their second season in the Northern Premier League Midlands began with a 3-0 home victory over Desborough Town.

Dodzi Agbenu gave Mitch Austin’s team a 10th-minute lead before Ben Williams doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

And the scoring was completed by Paul Malone seven minutes into the second half.

Harborough Town opened their pre-season friendly programme with a win on Tuesday nightHarborough Town opened their pre-season friendly programme with a win on Tuesday night
Summer signings Connor Kennedy, Jake Duffy, Alex Morris and the Bees’ most recent addition Silvano Obeng all featured in the opening friendly of the summer.

Harborough’s pre-season programme continues over the next week with a trip to Loughborough Students on Saturday (3pm kick-off) being followed by a friendly at Bugbrooke St Michaels next Tuesday night (7.45pm).

