Twists and turns keep coming in the title race

The unpredictable nature of this season’s Future Lions United Counties League Division One title race was summed up in the last couple of days.

Lutterworth Town remain in second, a couple of points behind leaders Anstey Nomads and one up on third-placed Melton Town.

It is still all shaping up to be a thrilling run-in to an excellent campaign.

And it will be all the more dramatic if it maintains its form from this week.

When Town were coming out comfortably on top from a potentially tricky tie against fourth-placed Blackstones on Saturday they would have expected the same thing to be happening when Nomads played second-from-bottom Raunds Town.

However, the Shopmates upset the odds to beat the leaders 2-1 away from home.

It handed the hope back to Lutterworth who took on Bugbrooke St Michaels in their game in hand on Tuesday.

All was going swimmingly until they conceded an injury-time equaliser to finish 1-1 meaning they still sit two points adrift.

And it was a frustrating night for Swifts boss Josh Dixon.

“It’s all a bit raw still,” he said. “We scored a great goal with 15 minutes to go and felt confident we could see it out.

“But we’ve conceded a header from a corner in the last minute and it’s hard to take.

“We pride ourselves on our set-piece but one of the lads has owned up to losing his man.

“It’s frustrating but we move on.”

And the match they move on to is a clash with Nomads’ conquerors from last weekend, Raunds.

Dixon continued: “We were only worrying about our result on Saturday and making sure we came out on top in a must-win game.

“We then find out Anstey have lost and everything is great.

“Come Tuesday we’ve been knocked down a bit again but all three teams in the title race will drop points from here in.

“It’s effectively an 11-game season now and we’ve pretty much got to make sure we win every game. It’s going to be a hell of a title race!

“The Raunds result is the biggest warning you can get.

“It concentrates the mind. We have to be prepared and go in there and do a job.

“If we prepare and play like we did against Bugbrooke it will be enough to win that game.

“Tuesday might be a massive blow (psychologically) or it could be a motivator.

“I’m not sure how the players will react but we have to make sure we do things right on Saturday.”

Anstey host mid-table Rushden & Higham United while Melton are at home to Blackstones.

Lutterworth Athletic go to Aylestone Park this weekend having drawn 3-3 with Irchester last time out.

They led 2-1 at half-time but in the end needed an 89th-minute equaliser from skipper Dom Ivens to grab a point.

Harborough Town also left it late but they took all three points from a tough match against Eynesbury Rovers.

Trailing 2-1 with four minutes left, they drew level thanks to Aaron Preston.

Then, deep into added on time, Callum Milne bagged his second of the game to snatch the win.

This weekend they are once again at home with Boston Town their visitors.