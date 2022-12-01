Dominik Wysocki

Tresham College is supporting his activity by sponsoring the full cost of £500 for his kit, travel and accommodation.

The college’s head of sport Tom Kay said: “This is an exciting day for Tresham College to have our first England player from our football academy, especially during the World Cup when football is on the top of the TV menu.”

Advertisement

Seventeen-year-old Wysocki, who lives in Corby, came to the UK from Poland when he was two.

He now plays for Harborough Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Tresham head coach Paul Curtis added: “Dominik was one of five players put forward by our college football academy to attend the ECFA National Team selection process.

“From that we were lucky enough to have three players selected out of 40 to attend the second and final phase.

Advertisement

“They attended the final phase on November 13 and later Dominik received the email to confirm he had indeed been selected to England team.

“It’s fantastic news and our first England international.”

Advertisement