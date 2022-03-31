Title would be the 'icing on the cake' for Harborough Town boss Mitch

The Harborough Town players celebrate Rhys Hoenes' goal which sent them on their way to a 2-0 win over Hinckley Leicester Road last Saturday. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

The Bees defeated title rivals Hinckley Leicester Road 2-0 on a famous day at the Harborough Town Community Ground last weekend to move six points clear at the top of the table, having played one game more.

However, more importantly, the victory ensured Mitch Austin’s team will be promoted at the end of the campaign and will play Step 4 football for the first time in their history next season.

They have now confirmed a top-two finish and will mathematically end the season as one of the 10 best second-placed sides at Step 5, which means they are now promoted.

A huge crowd of 721 was on hand for the big clash but Austin is now targeting the title.

Harborough have five games left to try to wrap it up, starting with a trip to Coventry United on Saturday.

“It’s been fantastic, our record has been incredible this season,” Austin said.

“It’s there for all to see and now we must go and finish the job.

“We need the icing on the cake. The boys need to do it for themselves now.

“My objective was promotion to Step 4 in three years and we have done it in a year.