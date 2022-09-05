Teams discover FA Cup fate

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has been made

The draw was made at lunchtime today (Monday) and Kettering Town will have a trip to lower-ranked opposition in the form of either Southern League Premier Central side Barwell or Midland Football League Premier Division outfit Highgate United.

Those two teams drew 1-1 in the first qualifying round at the weekend and will play it again tomorrow evening for the right to face the Poppies on Saturday, September 17.

Harborough Town reached the second qualifying round for the first time in their history after goals from Nat Ansu and James Ireland earned them a 2-1 victory at Lye Town last weekend.

And the Bees’ reward is a trip to Step 3 opposition in the form of Southern League Premier Central side Alvechurch.

Brackley Town have been handed a home tie against Northern Premier League East team Worksop Town while Banbury United will be on the road at Southern League Premier Central outfit Stratford Town.

Rugby Town, meanwhile, face a first qualifying round replay against Grantham Town tomorrow night after they drew 3-3 at the weekend.

Should they be victorious, Valley will travel to Southern League Premier Central side Basford United in the next stage.