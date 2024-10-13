Stephens on the spot as Harborough Town make history and reach FA Cup first round

Harborough Town go close during their 1-0 FA Cup win over Bury FC on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town have reached the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history!

Town sealed their place in Monday night's draw with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bury FC in front of a capacity crowd at the Bee HIve on Saturday.

Ben Stephens was the Borough goal star, keeping his cool to drill home the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after 77 minutes and send the home fans into raptures.

To reach the first round is a remarkable achievement for Harborough, who ahead of the weekend had already gone further in the competition than they ever had in the past.

The Bee Hive was packed out for Saturday's FA Cup clash (Picture: Phil Passingham)

It is the latest special moment in a long line of outstanding achievements the club has managed under manager Mitch Austin, who has been at the helm since 2020.

He took charge of the Bees when they were in the United Counties League Premier Division, and has already guided them to two promotions - they currently play at Step 3 on the non-League ladder, in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

But Saturday’s success could be his most notable yet.

"Fixtures like today buy fans," the Bees boss told BBC Radio Leicester.

"History we may not have a lot of, but today we have created history.

"Not a lot of clubs reach the first round proper of the FA Cup, and it's just about getting into that first round.

"Getting a top side would be a bonus, but I need to go and have a beer now!"

Harborough will now go into the hat for the first round alongside clubs of the stature of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town, as well as near neighbours Northampton Town.

The draw for the first round will be made live on BBC2 on Monday evening from Valley Parade, the home of Bradford City.

Harborough will be ball number 58.