Stephens at the double as in-form Harborough sink Redditch to go five points clear

Ben Stephens celerates his long-range strike that gave Harborough a 2-0 lead at Redditch (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town moved five points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central thanks to an emphatic 3-0 win at fellow high-flyers Redditch United on Monday night.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitch Austin's side travelled off the back of the disappointment of conceding a stoppage time equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Leiston, but they made no mistakes in Worcestershire thanks to a stunning second-half performance.

With the match goalless at half-time, the Bees turned on the style after the break to win it thanks to two goals from Ben Stephens, one of them a brilliant strike from 25 yards, and another from Brady Hickey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a massive win for Harborough after the disappointment of Saturday.

Harborough's players and staff celerate Monday night's 3-0 win at Redditch United (Picture: Phil Passingham)

After conceding early, the Bees looked to be heading for an excellent three points on the road as a George Carline double put them 2-1 ahead.

But Leiston broke Harborough hearts as they snatched a leveller two minutes into time added on.

It just made Monday's win against fifth-placed Redditch taste all the sweeter, and means Harborough now sit five points clear ahead of a full programme of fixtures on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt we had another gear to go into, and I told the boys that at half-time," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"There was direction about what we wanted to do in the second half, and for them to carry on believing.

"It is no mean feat getting points at Redditch, certainly with the form they have been in, and I am just delighted for the boys, especially after conceding so late on Saturday.

"I saw a lot of desire in the second half, a lot of will to win, ability, and I saw a lot of people who really wanted to do well for the badge, and that is all you can ask for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first half, as much as we didn't put the ball in the net I was pleased, there was nothing I could criticise.

"But we then took our moment and the game went our way from there, and deservedly so as well.

"It's another win ticked off, and we now have to dust ourselves down because we have another big one on Saturday, so let's see what we can do."

Harborough return to FA Cup action on Saturday when they host National League North side Peterborough Sports in the third qualifying round (ko 3pm).