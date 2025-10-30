Staff's warning as high-flying Harborough make trip to struggling Royston Town

Connor Kennedy accepts the congratulations after scoring his first and Harborough's third goal in their 4-1 win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​​Assistant boss Dave Staff is warning Harborough Town against complacency as they go to struggling Royston Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a return to league action for the Bees, who remain unbeaten in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central this season.

Mitch Austin's side sit second in the table, a point behind leaders Spalding United with a game in hand, and they will be big favourites to secure another three points at Royston, who have managed just one win all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They currently sit third-from-bottom, and will go into the Harborough game having not won a home game in six attempts, securing just three points out of a possible 18 at their Garden Walk ground.

It's the first time in five matches Harborough will have played away from home and the Bee Hive's artificial surface, and Staff admits playing at Royston will present its own challenges.

"Royston are a competitive group, and obviously the pitch is different there," Staff told @HarbTownFC.

"Sometimes you have to play a slightly different way there, and I am sure their results will pick up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the manager does a really good job there normally, and it is going to be a different type of game.

"We are still going to have to be on it, but luckily we have a week's rest and then we can look forward to that."

The Bees have had a fixture-free week ahead of Saturday, following on from their 4-1 FA Trophy first round win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday.

That match saw a first runout of the season for Rob Morgan, who came on as a second-half substitute, and he could be involved for the first time in the league this campaign on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Morgan's first appearance since injuring an arm in the pre-season friendly in Madrid in July, and Staff admitted: "It has been a tough time for him.

"We knew he was going to come in and I thought he looked quite sharp and he is a big player for us.

"He's really competitive at this level, we know his assets and we know he will be really good for this group and he adds a different dimension to us in different games.

"It has been a long journey back for him but I am pleased he is back in and around it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royston will go into the game off an 11-day break, having not played since last Tuesday when they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Spalding, a result that saw the Tulips go top with the Bees only drawing 0-0 with Stratford Town on the same night.

Saturday’s match kicks off a busy November for Austin and his side, who play eight games in total across the month, including their home second round FA Trophy clash with Enfield Town on November 15.