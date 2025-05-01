Shootout too much for boss Lavery to take as Poppies clinch final place

Richard Lavery issues instructions during Kettering's play-off semi-final with Harborough Town... but admitted he didn't watch the penalty shootout (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery admitted he couldn't watch as Kettering Town played out their penalty shootout with Harborough Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.

But the Poppies boss did at least catch the moment that skipper Connor Johnson confidently struck the winning spot kick to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory and spark wild celebrations among the majority of the 2,800 strong crowd at Latimer Park.

The Poppies and Bees had played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw over 120 minutes, with the home side rueing their inability to take a clutch of good chances in both normal and extra-time.

Harborough did also have their moments in a thrilling encounter, but Lavery felt his side were worthy winners as they set up a Latimer Park final against AFC Telford United on Bank Holiday Monday (ko 3pm).

Asked about the penalty shootout at the end, Lavery said: "I didn't watch it, so I couldn't tell you what the penalties were like, I had my back turned.

"I did see CJ's one go in, and we did practice them, but that is in front of no crowd.

"Obviously it was a big occasion, nearly 3,000 fans here, and that adds pressure, but nobody in that ground, Harborough fans included, can say that we didn't deserve to win that game.

"Fair play to Harborough, they have got into the play-offs, but we were by far the better team in that game."

Kettering have struggled over the past few months to rediscover their early-season form, but Lavery felt they were back to their best on Wednesday.

"You have big moments, big games, big players, and they all turned up," said the Poppies boss.

"It was the team that won (in the FA Cup) at Northampton really, with two additions to that side, and to a man they were unbelievable.

"We had so many chances and we had to take one of them. We dominated the game, but it wasn't to be. In extra-time we have had a few more chances, and then it goes to penalties.

"Both sets of penalties weren't great, from both sides, we have missed a couple, they have missed a couple, but it doesn't matter - we are through the final on Monday.

"That is the best we have played for a long time, and if we had played like that for two or three games in the run-in then we would have won the league, but we can't change that.

"We now have the final to come and I am not getting carried away."

AFC Telford United booked their place in the final with a 3-2 semi-final win over Halesowen Town in front of more than 3,200 at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Tuesday.

Theirs and Kettering's wins mean the play-off final will be contested by the teams that finished the regular season in second and third place.

Ticket details for Monday's final will be released in due course.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short