Freddie Robinson celebrates one of his three goals at Stourbridge (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Boss Mitch Austin was delighted with his team after their stunning 4-1 success at Stourbridge in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night.

Freddie Robinson scored a hat-trick, including two in stoppage time at the end of the game, as the Bees took full advantage of the home side being reduced to 10 men after just 20 minutes of the contest.

Harborough were already leading when Alex Moore was red-carded for a second caution, with Robinson netting the opener on four minutes.

Ben Stephens then made it 2-0 on 75 minutes before Robinson's late double saw Austin's men in dreamland at 4-0 against a side sitting in the promotion play-off places.

Stourbridge did net a late, late consolation from the penalty spot, but there was no disguising the manager's delight as he spokt to @HarbTownFC afterwards.

"You can't not be happy with that, this is a really tough place to come, these are a proper team and we have done them on a Tuesday," said Austin.

"I thought they played better with 10 men, but I think the word for us is resilient, we were really good.

"In the second half I think we needed to get on the ball better, we were just lumping it a lot into channels.

"With the man advantage on the pitch we needed to use it, and I think we got on the ball much better in the second half and it showed with the result.

"It was a shame we couldn't see out the clean sheet, but you have to give Freddie Robinson the man of the match, getting a hat-trick away to Stourbridge."

The win was Borough's third of the season and sees them sitting 14th in the table, two points above the drop zone.

They return to the Bee Hive on Saturday for a home date against eighth-placed AFC Telford United, and Austin knows that is going to be another testing afternoon for him and his players.

"It is a tough fixture against one of the big boys in the league," said the Bees boss.

"They have a massive infrastructure there, and unbelievable manager, but are the games are tough, nothing is easy."