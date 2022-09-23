Response pleases Mitch as Bees get back on the Trophy trail

Mitch Austin

Mitch Austin’s team saw their record-breaking run in the FA Cup ended in a 4-0 defeat at higher-ranked Alvechurch on Saturday.

But there was no time to dwell on that as they were straight back into action on Tuesday night against Coleshill Town at the Harborough Town Community Ground.

The Bees took the lead through Nat Ansu but were pegged back by an equaliser before Tendai Daire regained the advantage from the penalty spot.

Coleshill replied again in the second half and, after Paul Malone was sent-off late on, it needed a fine save from Elliott Taylor in the last minute to preserve the 2-2 draw.

“It was a really good game and a good reaction from Saturday,” Austin said.

“I thought we played some really good football and I thought they were very good as well.

“We certainly had chances and we need to take them. But we haven’t lost so it’s not the end of the world.

“We’re seventh in the league and I’d have snapped your hand off to be at this stage and have our FA Cup journey, our FA Trophy journey and being seventh in the league. It’s a good start.”