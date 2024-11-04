'Pure delight' for proud boss Austin as Harborough make more FA Cup history

Dan Forbes leads the celebrations after firing Harborough into a 4-0 lead at Tonbridge (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Boss Mitch Austin revelled in the 'pure delight' of Harborough Town's stunning 4-1 FA Cup first round success at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday.

A Ben Stephens double and goals from Paul Malone and Dan Forbes secured a giant-killing in Kent as Vanarama National League South Angels were sent packing.

The Bees' reward is a second round trip to Sky Bet League One side Reading, but for now it is all about enjoying the moment of another history-making moment for the club.

Southern League Harborough had already gone further in the FA Cup than ever before, and now they journey will continue thanks to Saturday's comprehensive win.

"It is a feeling of pure delight," an emotional Austin told @HarbTownFC after the match.

"I didn't doubt us, although I thought maybe away from home against a team that is flying could be a step too far, as we have had some home fixtures in the earlier rounds.

"But we tried to take the pressure off the lads and let them play with no fear.

"We knew their weaknesses and our strengths, and it was a great goal to score first.

"At half-time, I said let's ride the first 15 minutes of the second half, and about 16 minutes into it we scored a goal. It was perfect timing.

"Everyone was brilliant, Josh Walsh was phenomenal, and we can just enjoy the occasion.

"First round proper was good, second round proper is even better!"

Austin also had words of praise for the 450-strong travelling Town army, adding: "I also have to say to the Bees fans, I thought they were absolutely outstanding.

"Walking over towards them before the game I have never felt a feeling like it.

"I just thought I am so lucky to be this club's manager, so thanks to everyone."

Austin will obviously be the focal point of all the plaudits coming his way this week, but he made it clear it is a team effort.

"It's also about everybody behind the scenes," said Austin.

"There is a lot of 'Mitch Austin, well done', but it's also down to David Staff (assistant manager), all my support staff, all of us.

"All the committee, the media team, everyone."