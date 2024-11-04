PICTURE SPECIAL: Bees swarm all over Angels to secure historic FA Cup victory

The Bees travelled to take on Vanarama National League South high-flyers Tonbridge Angels in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday – in itself an historic occasion for the club.

It was the first time Harborough had reached the first round of the world’s oldest football knockout competition, and after a memorable afternoon they can now look forward to a first game in the second round when they will travel to Sky Bet League One side Reading!

The Bees were the underdogs at Tonbridge, but they turned the form book on its head to secure a remarkable 4-1 victory, with the home side’s goal a stoppage time consolation.

Paul Malone fired Harborough ahead four minutes before the break, and then in the secod half two goals from Ben Stephens and another from Dan Forbes had Harborough 4-0 in front on a brilliant day.

Photographer PHIL PASSINGHAM was on hand to record the events of the day.

