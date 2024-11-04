Mkitch Austin and his player celebrate the FA Cup win at Tonbridgeplaceholder image
PICTURE SPECIAL: Bees swarm all over Angels to secure historic FA Cup victory

By Jeremy Casey
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 15:15 BST
It was a day that that none of the 450 Harborough Town supporters who made the long trip to Kent will ever forget!

The Bees travelled to take on Vanarama National League South high-flyers Tonbridge Angels in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday – in itself an historic occasion for the club.

It was the first time Harborough had reached the first round of the world’s oldest football knockout competition, and after a memorable afternoon they can now look forward to a first game in the second round when they will travel to Sky Bet League One side Reading!

The Bees were the underdogs at Tonbridge, but they turned the form book on its head to secure a remarkable 4-1 victory, with the home side’s goal a stoppage time consolation.

Paul Malone fired Harborough ahead four minutes before the break, and then in the secod half two goals from Ben Stephens and another from Dan Forbes had Harborough 4-0 in front on a brilliant day.

Photographer PHIL PASSINGHAM was on hand to record the events of the day.

A total of 450 Harboroigh supporters made the long trip to Kent

1. Ready for the big one

A total of 450 Harboroigh supporters made the long trip to Kent Photo: Phil Passingham

These young supporters were in good spirits ahead of Harborough's FA Cup clash

2. Ready to cheer on their heroes

These young supporters were in good spirits ahead of Harborough's FA Cup clash Photo: Phil Passingham

A section of the Harborough fans who made the trip to Tonbridge

3. Countdown to kick off

A section of the Harborough fans who made the trip to Tonbridge Photo: Phil Passingham

The Harborough fans packed behind the goal at Tonbridge

4. Waiting for the action to start...

The Harborough fans packed behind the goal at Tonbridge Photo: Phil Passingham

