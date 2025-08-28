Perfect weekend for Bees as they hit the top ahead of FA Cup clash at Leek Town

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin and his players celebrate their 1-0 win over Kettering Town at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Harborough Town moved top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central after they enjoyed a perfect Bank Holiday weekend.

​Mitch Austin’s side claimed six points out of six as they saw off bogey team St Ives Town 2-0 at the Bee Hive on Saturday, and they then edged past derby rivals and previously unbeaten Kettering Town 1-0 at Latimer Park on Monday.

Danny Newton’s first goal for the Bees following his summer move from Brackley Town was enough to seal the three points against the Poppies, while Riley O'Sullivan netted both against St Ives.

It means unbeaten Bees are top, moving above Bishops Stortford who saw their match at Stratford on Saturday abandoned in stoppage time, and are in good shape ahead of this Saturday’s FA Cup first qualifying round clash against Leek Town at the Bee Hive (ko 3pm).

Austin was impressed with the performance at Kettering, where in May they had lost on penalties in the play-off semi-final, and he was delighted to get one over the Poppies on their turf.

"I thought out of possession we were very composed and calm," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"We let them have the ball to try and break us down, and I don't think they had many answers.

"If you count the chances we had, the half chances we had, I think we were worthy winners.

"We were calm and composed throughout the day and there was no pressure on us, we just wanted to do our jobs.

"We have come to a team with a massive history, that has beaten us in the semi-final of the play-offs last season, and with their fans and their support they shouldn't be in this league.

"But this is now classed as a derby and we have beaten them in that derby, so it will hurt for them and I am sure they will have their day against us.

"But at the moment it's ours and we will savour it, but we won't get too high and we will focus on the next game."

That next game is against Leek in FA Cup, and Austin is keen for more success following last season’s progress to the second round proper.

"We look forward to the FA Cup," said Austin. "We have had a little bit of a fairy-tale with it, so we want to do well."