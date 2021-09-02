Perfect Harborough will take it 'one game at a time'

The ball is in the net for Harborough Town's opening goal in the 3-1 win over Potton United last Saturday. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Mitch Austin insists Harborough Town’s immediate aim remains to be “competitive” in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South after they enjoyed a perfect first month of the new season.

The Bees head into September with five wins out of five in the league after they claimed two more victories over the bank holiday weekend.

They travel to Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday sitting in second place, two points behind early leaders Coventry Sphinx who have already played two games more than the Bees.

Their latest successes saw Harborough beat Potton United 3-1 at home last Saturday thanks to two goals from Paul Malone and one from Nat Ansu and they followed that up with a 3-0 win at Eynesbury Rovers on Bank Holiday Monday with Ansu again on target along with two goals from Sam Hollis.

Saturday’s trip is quickly followed by another away game at Cogenhoe United next Tuesday night and boss Austin insists it’s his players who deserve the credit for their flying start.

“It’s been a good start,” the Bees manager said.

“We just need to take one game at a time and see where it gets us.

“We have got a good defensive record and in the 15 games we have had here, I think we have only conceded two from open play.

“The lads have to take the credit. They had a hard pre-season and the aim was to be competitive.

“That’s still the aim. There are people talking us up for the title and that’s what happens when you have a run like this. Our own expectations might change at Christmas but I am just over the moon with how it’s started.

“It’s all about momentum and dealing with each game as it comes.

“They are all tough fixtures. I remember sitting down with the chairman at the start and looking at our matches in August and I said we could be in a bit of a bad place by the end of the month.

“But that’s football. One minute you feel like you have cracked it, but the next you get a blip.

“We are still in the early stages of what we are trying to build. There will be knock backs but you need those to learn from them.

“At the moment, we don’t really know what we can or can’t achieve and that’s the exciting thing.”

It was a remarkable night for Lutterworth Town’s Tendai Daire last Friday.

The striker scored all five goals on an evening to remember as he fired the Swifts to a 5-4 home success over Long Buckby.

It has been a decent start to the UCL Premier Division South season for Josh Dixon’s team and a 0-0 draw at GNG Oadby Town on Tuesday evening sees them sitting in sixth place in the early stages with 11 points from their first six matches.

Lutterworth travel to Rothwell Corinthians this weekend before hosting Leicester Road next Tuesday night.

It has been a mixed week for Lutterworth Athletic in UCL Division One.

They had six different players on the scoresheet last Saturday as they thumped Borrowash Victoria 6-0 at Hall Park.

Charles Butler, Jess Adcock, Kyran Taylor, Marley Spencer and Cioyo Miller gave them a 5-0 lead at half-time before Charlie Adock added a sixth in the second period.

However, Athletic were then beaten 3-1 at home by second-placed St Andrews on Tuesday night, Barnes Gladman scoring what proved to be only a consolation.