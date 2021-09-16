Nine out of nine for brilliant Bees as tough test awaits

Nat Ansu was among the goals again as Harborough Town claimed two more big wins this week. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Things just seem to be getting better and better for Harborough Town.

Mitch Austin’s Bees made it nine wins out of nine in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division with an emphatic 7-0 success at Bugbrooke St Michaels on Tuesday night.

Goals from Ben Williams, James Ireland, Paul Malone, Nat Ansu, Josh Walsh, Nathan Bobowicz and Scott Mooney wrapped up another three points and it came after Ansu (2), Ireland, Williams and Walsh had been on target in a 5-0 victory over ON Chenecks at the weekend.

Harborough are top of the table and already nine points clear of second-placed Coventry Sphinx.

But Austin knows his team’s record will get the sternest of tests this weekend as they head to Hinckley Leicester Road who have a 100 per cent record themselves having won all five of their league games so far.

“We didn’t think the start would be this good but it’s been brilliant and in the last three games we have scored 18 goals and conceded none,” Austin said.

“It’s going to stop at some point. We’re not deluded and we don’t think we are world beaters.

“We are in good form and we are confident but the team that does stop it will have to be very good with the way we are playing.

“It’s a big game on Saturday at Leicester Road because they have won five out of five. It will be a tough test at their place but we are looking forward to it.”

Lutterworth Town are enjoying an impressive campaign in the UCL Premier Division South so far and they showed no mercy on Easington Sports in a 6-0 home success.

Marshal Keenan was the star of the show with a hat-trick for the Swifts while Tendai Daire, Craig Maisiri and Louis Samuels also got in on the act.

Josh Dixon’s team are on the road on Saturday as they head to Peterborough Northern Star.

Lutterworth Athletic returned to action last weekend but fell at the first hurdle in the Buildbase FA Vase as they were beaten 4-1 at Boston Town in the first qualifying round.