New-signing Morgan on the mark as Bees make it six wins out of six!

Rob Morgan fired Harborough into an early lead at Royston (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town made it six wins in a row on Saturday as goals from new signing Rob Morgan and Riley O'Sullivan secured a hard-fought 2-0 win at Royston Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory sees the Bees remain in sixth place in the table, just one place and one point outside the promotion play-off places, and they are only four points adrift of new leaders AFC Telford United.

Taking 18 points out of 18 has lifted the Bees out of the bottom four and into the promotion picture, with the relegation zone now a distant 13 points away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central midfielder Morgan, who was unveiled as a new signing from play-off rivals Stamford on Saturday morning, got his Bees career off to a dream start as he opened the scoring on 14 minutes, with O'Sullivan sealing the points with a strike six minutes from time.

Rob Morgan is congratulated after opening the scoring for Harborough Town at Royson (Picture: Phil Passingham)

And manager Mitch Austin was a happy man after the game, telling @HarbTownFC: "We knew the pitch would play a part and that football wasn't going to be at a premium, and quality moments were likely to be few and far between.

"But I think we grew into the game in the second half, we dealt with what they had to offer brilliantly and we could have had more. But I would have been happy going away and winning 1-0 with a strong performance.

"It is now six wins on the bounce and that was the remit, and it would have been unambitious not to aim for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We certainly have a lot of ambition in that changing room, with myself, the staff and all of the players, and that target was to get the sixth win and we have done it.

Haborough go close to aniother goal at Royston (Picture: Phil Passingham)

"The squad is showing its unity, and as a staff we are delighted with that."

And on his team's winning streak, Austin added: "It's a good run for us. We are riding it and this is a good time, but we have to stay humble.

"We are sixth in the league, we're not top, so let's enjoy it while it's here. Let's not get too high with it, let's just keep it above the line, and it is a good place at the minute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan's capture is a bit of a coup for Austin and Harborough, and the manager said: “This is one signing I am extremely excited about.

"I’ve liked what Rob has offered for a long time, a combative and strong box-to-box midfielder who will add real quality to our midfield. "Rob is most definitely a player who can help us to get to where we want to. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Harborough now have a free week before they entertain 10th-placed Stourbridge on Saturday, and Austin is anticipating a difficult afternoon.

"We can train, and it will maybe give the opportunity to go and watch our opponents," said the Bees boss. "Stourbridge are playing on Tuesday (at home to Bedford Town), so we will probably go and watch them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is going to be another tough test on Saturday against a team that is probably underperforming right now, but will want to try and end the season as strongly as possible.

"They may see it as stopping our run could be a catalyst for them starting a run of their own, so we will have to work hard to make sure they don't ruin the party.

"We will work hard this week, and then try and get a result."