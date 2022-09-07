More history made as Bees advance in the FA Cup

The Harborough Town players were all smiles after they won 2-1 at Lye Town to move into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history. Picture courtesy of Harborough Town FC

The Bees claimed a 2-1 success at Lye Town in the first qualifying round last Saturday to seal their spot.

It was yet another historic moment for Mitch Austin and his team as Nat Ansu gave them an early lead, which was cancelled out by Ryan Bridgewater for the hosts.

However, a goal worthy of winning any game proved decisive as James Ireland fired home a stunning long-range effort just past the hour.

The victory put Harborough into Monday’s second qualifying round draw where they were handed a trip to take on Southern League Premier Central side Alvechurch. That tie will take place a week on Saturday (September 17).

The Bees were straight back into Northern Premier League Midlands action on Tuesday night and made it six games without defeat in all competitions with a 0-0 draw at Chasetown, which leaves them in ninth place in the table.

It’s back to knockout action this weekend as the Bees travel to Bedworth United in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy before they host Coleshill Town in the league next Tuesday night.