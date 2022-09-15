More history is made as Harborough eye an FA Cup upset
Harborough Town will be chasing more club history this weekend after they re-wrote the record books again in midweek.
The rise of the Bees into Step 4 football means they are able to compete in the FA Trophy for the first time in their history this season.
They had been due to travel to Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Bedworth United last weekend but the first qualifying round tie was put on hold until Tuesday as all football was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
But the Bees made it count when the game was finally played as half-time substitute Joel Carta grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half to secure a 1-0 success and a first-ever win in the competition at the first attempt.
Most Popular
The theme of knockout football continues for Mitch Austin’s team this weekend as they look to extend their record-breaking run in the Emirates FA Cup.
Harborough have reached the second qualifying round for the first time in their history but face a tough challenge on Saturday as they head to Southern League Premier Central side Alvechurch.
The higher-ranked hosts sit in mid-table in the early stages but Harborough should be full of confidence with the midweek Trophy success making it seven games without defeat in all competitions.