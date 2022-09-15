More history is made as Harborough eye an FA Cup upset

Harborough Town are back in Emirates FA Cup action this weekend

The rise of the Bees into Step 4 football means they are able to compete in the FA Trophy for the first time in their history this season.

They had been due to travel to Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Bedworth United last weekend but the first qualifying round tie was put on hold until Tuesday as all football was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

But the Bees made it count when the game was finally played as half-time substitute Joel Carta grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half to secure a 1-0 success and a first-ever win in the competition at the first attempt.

The theme of knockout football continues for Mitch Austin’s team this weekend as they look to extend their record-breaking run in the Emirates FA Cup.

Harborough have reached the second qualifying round for the first time in their history but face a tough challenge on Saturday as they head to Southern League Premier Central side Alvechurch.