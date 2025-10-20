Mixed day for O'Sullivan as Harborough Town edge Sporting to stay top of the pile

Mitch Austin was relieved to see his Harborough Town team edge past Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin was relieved to see his 'lethargic' Harbrorough Town team rally to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday to stay top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Substitute Riley O'Sullivan scored the only goal of the game on 66 minutes, just seconds after being brought off the bench, although he was then controversially sent off 10 minutes from time after picking up two bookings in a matter of seconds.

It was a second dismissal in two matches for O'Sullivan, with the attacker also sent off after just seven minutes of the midweek FA Cup defeat to Altrincham, but Austin felt the weekend one was undeserved.

"I patted him on the back after the sending off, because that is not a sending off," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"To get sent off for what looks like being a foul on him, and then being frustrated and throwing his boot to the floor was harsh.

"There were 700 fans in the ground and they all saw the same thing, but we don't all get it right so I am just glad we got the three points.

"It was a difficult game for a number of reasons, and Bromsgrove were really good.

"It looked like we had a bit of a hangover from Tuesday, we looked tired, lethargic and we looked weak.

"I am just delighted we have ground out the win, with some absolute class from Riley after he has come on, and it's the sign of a good team to not play well and win."

The victory ensured the Bees stayed a point clear of second-placed Spalding United, who were 5-1 winners over AFC Sudbury, and they will be targeting another three points when they host 11th-placed Stratford Town on Tuesday night.

"Tuesday is a big one against Stratford," said Austin. "It's very difficult because all games a very difficult in this league.

"I think we have a little bit more of an edge to it as because we are unbeaten we are a bit of a scalp, and i don't mean that disrespectfully, I just mean that in football terms.

"The next team that beats us will probably have an extra 10 or 20 per cent because it's Harborough, and we need to raise our game as well and I think we are doing that."