Miserly Harborough Town see off Royston to stay in title touch

George Carline celebrates heading Harborough ahead at Royson (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​​Harborough Town stayed hot on the heels of Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central leaders Spalding United with a hard-fought 2-0 win at struggling Royston Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees dominated the match and created and spurned a host of chances after going ahead in the first half through George Carline, before sealing the points with a stoppage time header from substitute Rob Morgan on his first league appearance of the season.

The win saw Harborough stay second, a point behind the Tulips with a game in hand, ahead of the leaders' midweek clash with fellow high-flyers Quorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we played really well," Staff told @HarbTownFC. "We had a lot of chances, but Royston were scrapping and they worked very hard and pushed us.

"If we could have taken one of our chances earlier it would have made it a little bit easier, and when you don't do that you leave yourselves exposed.

"We had a scary moment with five or 10 minutes to go when Bully (Liam Dolman) has slightly underhit a backpass, but we played well, we played the pitch well and I think we played a smart game.

"The lads can be proud of their performance."

The clean sheet means Harborough have now conceded a paltry five goals in 12 matches, which is nine goals fewer than the next best defensive record in the league, with Alvechurch having let in 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Staff says that record is down to the whole team, from goalkeeper Elliot Taylor through to the front players.

"I think we might have the best defensive record at Step 3, we are certainly right up there, and that is because of the ethos of the team as much as anything else," said Staff.

"We have some great players in the defensive positions and I think Elliot's been fantastic in goal all season, but you do need big moments and Elliot came up with that we needed it on Saturday.

"Royston stayed in it, but luckily we put them to bed with a nice moment for Morgs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough have a free midweek ahead of two home games in the space of three days next week.

On Saturday they entertain 10th-placed Alvechurch, before hosting rock-bottom AFC Sudbury at the Bee Hive on Tuesday night.