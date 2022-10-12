Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin

The Bees ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat after holding the Southern League Premier Central hosts to a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes with Nat Ansu scoring the equaliser.

In the end, Harborough saw their hopes ended on spot-kicks but boss Austin was delighted with the marked improvement in his team’s display after they had lost 4-0 at Alvechurch in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup last month.

And he was also pleased to give more big match experience to 16-year-old goalkeeper Jake Williams who started the game.

“It was pleasing that we learned the lessons from the first game we had against a Step 3 side,” Austin said.

“And it was pleasing that we were able to show we can compete with a team from a higher level and cause them problems.

“We had a totally different game plan for it. We probably underestimated Alvechurch in the FA Cup and we possibly overestimated Basford.

“I think the most pleasing thing was that in the FA Trophy we have used a 16-year-old goalkeeper in all of our ties.

“With it going to penalties, he probably heard a bit more banter and abuse than he is used to from behind the goal.

“But that was a brilliant experience for the lad and he can learn from that experience.