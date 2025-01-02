Lavery admits Kettering Town 'didn't turn up' in dismal defeat to Harborough

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery cut an unhappy figure after the defeat at Harborough Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery admitted his team 'didn't turn up' as stuttering Kettering Town suffered a 2-1 New Year's Day derby defeat at struggling Harborough Town.

The Poppies boss was very unhappy with his players 'as a collective' as they missed the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, with two first-half goals from Ben Stephens condemning them to defeat at the Bee Hive.

Kai Fifield netted a stunner inbetween former Kettering man Stephens' two goals, but it was a rare bright spot on a day where the Poppies failed to deliver all over the pitch.

"I won't tell you what I said to the players, but obviously I am not happy. It is not the way to lose a local derby," said Lavery.

"We have caused our own problems in the first half with absolutely awful defending, collectively.

"Harborough have then parked the bus in the second half and it is hard to break down when they are keping 10 men behind the ball."

The match was played on Harborough's artificial surface, and Lavery was mystified by his team's poor performance.

"We talk about Latimer Park being a bad pitch, but we are unbeaten at Latimer Park," he said.

"We have gone to Harborough on a nice pitch, it suits us, we train on it, and are good on it, but we didn't start at all, from the first minute to the 90th we just didn't get out of the changing rooms.

And he added: "The firepower we have got, we didn't deliver up top.

"I will blame the defence for the first half, in the second half I will blame my attacking players, but together it is a collective thing. We didn't turn up.

"I didn't tell the players to play long balls, we are a footballing team. For whatever the reason the players chose to do what they have done.

"Maybe that is a bit of panic, a bit of pressure, but we are not that sort of team and have played into their hands as they wanted us to play that way.

"Harborough wanted it more than us, they deserved their victory. It was a bad day at the office for us. We take our medicine, and we go again on Saturday."

The defeat was all the more frustrating when news filtered through after the game that title rivals Halesowen Town and AFC Telford had suffered defeats, with Stratford Town moving up to second on goals scored thanks to their 4-0 win over Telford.

Bedford were 2-1 winners at Bishop's Stortford to go third, with both them and Stratford now four points adrift of the Poppies.

Halesowen and Telford are a point further adrift as things tighten up at the top.

Saturday sees a big game for Lavery and his players as they entertain Halesowen at Latimer Park (ko 3pm).

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short