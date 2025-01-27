Last-gasp Stourbridge strike calls a halt to Harborough Town's six-match winning streak

Luis Rose gets a shot off for Haborough Town in their 1-0 defeat tp Stourbridge on Saturday (PIcture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town's six-match winning streak came to a shuddering halt on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by struggling Stourbridge in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was a frustrating afternoon at the Bee Hive for Mitch Austin and his players, who had the chances to claim what would have been seven wins on the spin, but were profligate in front of goal, with Josh Walsh missing a second half penalty.

The Bees were made to pay for their wasteful finishing when Harvey Portman scored what proved to be the only goal two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game, which was played out in front of a crowd of more than 600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win would have seen Harborough move into the top five and to within two points of leaders Bedford Town, but as it is they remain sixth, two points off fifth-placed Kettering Town and five points below the summit.

"Credit to Stourbridge," Bees boss Austin told @HarbTownFC. "They defended really well, and for them to score a 92nd-minute winner is poor from us, but what a great run the boys have been on.

"We can congratulate the players on what they have done, praise it, and I don't think they were terrible on Saturday, they were okay, and okay sometimes isn't good enough.

"If you look at the opportunites we missed, with Josh Walsh putting one over on to the rugby pitch from a penalty, then if we take one it is a different game and there are positives to take from a negative day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody is probably upset because it isn't seven wins in a row, but to win six on the bounce is fantastic and has taken us from being a team in the relegation zone to a team that is doing alright.

"Stourbridge have been on a rubbish run, so for them to get something at high-flying Harborough could be a result that is a catalyst for them.

"I don't think we got beat by Stourbridge, I think we beat ourselves because we weren't at it.

"Our decision making wasn't great, and putting the ball in the net which wins you games we couldn't do.

"We huffed and puffed but weren't at our clinical best."

Harborough now have a free midweek before then travel to fourth-placed AFC Telford United on Saturday.