Kennedy and Bazeley arrive as Harborough complete two impressive signings

Harborough Town have pulled off two major signings as Mitch Austin begins to put his squad together for next season.
By Jon Dunham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read

The Bees have attracted two players from a higher level to the Harborough Town Community Ground as they look ahead to a second campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Connor Kennedy and Isaiah Bazeley have both joined Harborough, having been key players for Peterborough Sports in their debut season in the Vanarama National League North in 2022/23.

But both have been persuaded to drop down two levels to join the Bees as they bid to push on having been close to securing a play-off place last time out.

Connor Kennedy has joined Harborough Town having been a key figure for Peterborough Sports at Step 2 last season. Picture courtesy of Harborough Town FC
Combative midfielder Kennedy started out at Corby Town and went on to play for Kettering Town at Step 2 before joining Sports where he was also a prominent figure.

And right-sided player Bazeley completed his move to Harborough last night (Wednesday) having made 40 appearances for the Step 2 team last season.

On Bazeley’s arrival, Austin said: “To get a player of the calibre of Isaiah into this football club is fantastic.

“We are so lucky to have him on board and I can’t wait to get working with him.”

