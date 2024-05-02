Keeper Taylor the spot-kick hero as Harborough Town set up play-off final at Anstey

Harborough Town's players celebrate their penalty shoot-out win over Hinckley LRFC (Picture: Phil Passingham)

The Bees came through a nervy penalty shoot-out to see off Hinckley LRFC in Tuesday's semi-final, and will now travel to Anstey Nomads for the final on Saturday (ko 3pm) in a winner-takes-all final.

Taylor was the star man in the shoot-out at the Bee Hive, coming up with two crucial saves as Harborough emerged as 4-2 winners after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of more than 700 turned out for the semi, and it was a tight and cagey affair.

Mitch Austin was a happy man after Harborough's shootout win (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Jordon Crawford fired Harborough into the lead on 34 minutes, but Aaron Nuttall levelled from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half.

That was how it would stay until the end of 90 minutes and throughout extra-time, meaning a season's work was down to spot-kicks.

Taylor came up with great saves on Hinckley's second and third penalties, meaning Luis Rose had the chance to win it for the home side, but he missed to keep the tension going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinckley scored their fourth to make the score 3-2, but Tendai Daire knew if he slotted the Bes' fifth spot-kick then it would be all over, and he did just that, hammering the ball into the top corner to win it for Mitch Austin's side.

Jordon Crawford fires Harborough into a 1-0 lead against HInckley LRFC (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough, who agonisingly missed out on winning the title after being docked six points for fielding an ineligible player, now progress to the play-off final where they go to an Anstey Nomads side that finished the season as runners-up to champions Spalding United.

Nomads fought back from a goal down to see off Quorn 3-1 in their semi-final, and are going to be a tough nut for the Bees to crack.

They lost just twice in the entire league campaign, and only once on home soil, a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge City in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their other defeat was at the hands of Harborough, who beat them 2-1 at home in December, so Austin's side know they are capable of getting the better of their hosts.