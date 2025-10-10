It’s ‘FA Cup magic’ time for Harborough as they head to Altrincham
The Bees stormed to the second round proper of the competition last season, before going out to Sky Bet League One side Reading after extra-time.
Harborough are once again just one win away from reaching the first round proper, but they face a challenging final qualifying hurdle as they have to travel to Enterprise National League side Altrincham this weekend.
The north west side play two steps above the Bees, but Austin’s side are flying and they maintained their unbeaten start in the major competitions with a 2-0 FA Trophy win over Hednesford Town on Saturday.
Now Austin is switching his attention to the big daddy of FA competitions this weekend, and although he knows his side are underdogs, he wants his players to call on last season’s brilliant experiences.
It is a big ask against Phil Parkinson’s Step 1 side, but Austin told @HarbTownFC: "I think all draw's are hard at this stage.
"Everyone is going to be super competitive and able to beat each other, and let's have no bones about it, Altrincham are the strong favourites.
"We are playing at theirs, they are an established Conference side with a great manager, who has been there for a number of years.
"They play a great style of play, and I watched them on Wednesday night on DAZN.
"But we have come a long way, and one thing we don't lack is amibition and desire.
"They will be getting a very, very good Harborough Town coming to theirs with a lot of belief, who have had previous FA Cup magic.”
And recalling last season’s historic run, Austin said: "We went to Tonbridge Wells and doubted, we had Bury here and doubted.
"We were here with Leamington and doubted and we went to Reading and doubted, and look how they formed part of our history.
"So what can we do? Who knows?
"But I tell you what, if anybody can create a bit of magic it is those guys in that dressing room.
"So let's be really excited, let's see how we get on and enjoy the ride."