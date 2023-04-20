And while Austin, who brought up that milestone on his birthday, had plenty to celebrate, it could yet get even better for his Harborough Town team on Saturday.

Having come from 2-0 down to beat Loughborough Dynamo 3-2 to rack up a fifth successive win, the Bees now go into the final game of the Northern Premier League Midlands season still with an outside chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

Things, however, will have to fall into their favour.

It was a perfect day for Mitch Austin as Harborough Town fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Loughborough Dynamo in his 100th game in charge

First and foremost, they must beat Dereham Town at the Harborough Town Community Ground and then hope the likes of Coleshill Town, Chasetown, Boldmere St Michaels and Corby Town drop points to allow them to sneak into the top five.

It’s a tall order but, no matter which way it goes, Austin insists the club can be thrilled with their first-ever campaign at Step 4.

Asked if he’d have taken this scenario back in August, the Bees boss said: “I’d have snapped your hand off for it, we would have been delighted with a top 10 finish.

“We didn’t have much knowledge of Step 4 so it was a case of going in and doing a bit of sight-seeing and to survive. But we have gone from strength-to-strength.

Harborough Town Reserves clinched the United Counties League Reserve Division title last weekend

“The only downside to this season has been losing silly games like the one at Yaxley who have only won one game and it was against us.

“There’s a lot to learn, there’s been a lot gained and we can take all of it into next season. We have to try to do better every year.

“But stranger things have happened on the last day of the season. We’ve seen it worldwide, in the Premier League and the Championship - strange things happen.

“There are a lot of things that have to happen but we could be the team that sneaks in. We just have to do our business and see what happens.

“No matter what, it’s been a great journey and it’s been a success story since day one.

“To have 100 games in charge of the club has been nothing short of a pleasure, I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”