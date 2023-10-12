Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin

​And the club's reward for their 2-1 final qualifying round win over Biggleswade on Saturday is a home tie against Oldham-based AVRO FC.

AVRO were formed in 1936, and play at the same step as Borough, in the Northern Premier League Division One West, having won promotion from the North West Counties League last season.

They currently sit fourth in the table, having claimed 15 points from eight matches, and secured their place in the first round with a 4-0 win over Warrington Rylands.

They are on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions, having not lost since August 23.

The match will be played at the club's Beehive ground on Saturday, October 28.

Mitch Austin's men secured their place in Monday's draw with a hard-fought home win over Biggleswade on Saturday.

The match was goalless at the break, but Amar Sandhu fired the Bees ahead on 50 minutes, only for Biggleswade to hit back with a 59th-minute leveller.

Harborough didn't let that setback affect them though, and on 69 minutes Ben Williams headed home what would prove to be the winner.

On Tuesday, Harborough went sixth in the table with a 3-0 win over Coleshill Town thanks to goals from Paul Malone, Kai Tonge and Silvano Obeng.

The win means Borough are level on points with fifth-placed Sporting Khalsa in the final promotion play-off place, and only four points behind leaders Spalding United, with a game in hand.

This Saturday, the Bees are at home for the third time in eight days when they host Lye Town in the NPL Midlands Division (ko 3pm).

Lye are currently eighth, and level on points with Austin’s men, but they have played two games more.