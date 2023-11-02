​​Harborough Town will entertain Vanarama National League South oufit Chelmsford City in the second round of the FA Trophy.

James Dadge was all smiles after his heroics for Harborough Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday (Picture: @HarbTownFC)

The Bees extended their record-breaking run in the competition on Saturday, claiming a dramatic penalty shootout win over visitors FC Avro after drawing their first round clash 0-0.

That was the first time the Bees had reached the first round proper in the Trophy, and they now go one step further thanks to teenage goalkeeper James Dadge's heroics at the weekend.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Northampton Town, enjoyed a great match in normal time, and then made two crucial saves in the shootout as Borough won the tie 3-0 to progress.

The clash with Chelmsford is scheduled for the Bee Arena on Saturday, November 18 (3pm).

Sadly, that game will come around too quickly for Paul Malone to be involved after the influential player broke his arm during the win over Oldham-based Avro.

Writing on X on Sunday, Malone said: "Thanks for all the messages of support from everyone, all part of the game. Buzzing for the whole club with the result yesterday. Be back before you know it."

Dan Cooper will also be sweating on when his suspension will kick in after he was red-carded two minutes from the end of normal time on Saturday.

Chelmsford currently sit 11th in National League South, and are managed by former Cambridge United, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town player Robbie Simpson.

There is plenty of other business to be taken care of before that big Trophy clash though, with the Bees back in Pitching-In Northern Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Quorn.

Mitch Austin's side are fourth in the table and five points adrift of new leaders Loughborough Dynamo, with three games in hand.

Quorn are seventh in the Midlands Division, three points behind the Bees having played a game more.

Harborough's long unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end on Monday night.

Just 48 hours after the Trophy shootout win, a much-changed side side were beaten 4-3 in a thrilling Leicestershire FA Challenge Cup clash with Barwell, who play a step above the Bees in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Barwell took a fifth-minute lead, only for the Bees to level 120 seconds later through Johnson Gyamfi.

The score remained level until the break, before Barwell regained their lead on the hour, and they then went 3-1 ahead with 15 minutes remaining.

But the Bees wouldn't lie down and hit back to make it 3-2 through Kai Tonge four minutes later, before Tonge dramatically netted again to level things up at 3-3 with 81 minutes on the clock.