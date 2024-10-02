History-makers Harborough Town one more win away from FA Cup first round

Harborough Town's players celebrate Ben Starkie's winning goal against Leamington on Saturday (Picture courtesy of Phil Passingham)

​Harborough Town have been handed a golden opportunity to reach the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.

Town produced a brilliant performance to see off Vanarama National League North side Leamington 1-0 at the Bee Hive on Saturday, and their reward is a fourth qualfiying round home date with North West Counties League side Bury.

The Shakers are working their way back through the leagues after being expelled from the EFL in 2019, and currently play at Step 5, two levels below Mitch Austin's men.

They are fifth in the NWCL Premier Division, but have games in hand on the teams above them.

They have yet to lose a league game this season.

It means that despite their Step 5 status, they will still provide stiff opposition for Harborough, who have already gone further in the FA Cup than ever before.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 (ko 3pm), and a bumper crowd is expected.

Ben Starkie was the match winner against Leamington, netting the only goal on 23 minutes, and Austin felt his side were worthy winners.

"It was just another game of football, another challenge, another team coming to our patch and it's good to show what we are capable of," he told @HarbTownFC

"I think we played some superb football, and the boys were relentless workwise, they were unbelievable.

"It all worked today, but it might not work next week and we just have to enjoy the journey and continue the ride.

"The Leamington manager (Paul Holleran) was one of the classiest managers I have seen in a long time.

"He was really humble and down to earth, and they are a great club. This is a good day for Harborough.

"It's not going to make or break Leamington's season because they are flying in the league, and I think this should give us a bit of confidence to see what we can do on on our day, and let's see if we can do it in the next round.

"We have had a tough week, with Stratford, Halesowen and Leamington, but we are going in the right direction."

Before the big Cup date with Bury, Harborough have the little matter of an FA Trophy third qualifying round trip to Sporting Khalsa to contend with this Saturday.

Khalsa are currently 10th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Harborough won both meetings between the sides last season, with the Bees winning 1-0 at Khalsa in April.