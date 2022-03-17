Harborough youngsters net new kit

Harborough Town FC Under-13s are putting on the style in their new red strips after receiving a £500 donation from Davidsons Homes.

Young football stars in Market Harborough are shooting for glory after netting a smart new kit.

The junior aces, who play at Harborough Town Community Football Ground, are now proudly wearing their new outfits for away matches and training sessions.

Manager Chris Brylka said: “I am delighted with the support Davidsons Homes have shown and this kit goes a long way to make the lads feel professional and smart in their stylish new kit.

“At Harborough Town we work hard to provide a real positive environment to learn and develop and make friends along the way,” said Chris.

“And we thank Davidsons for their valuable support in helping with this."

Stephanie King, sales director for Davidsons Homes, said: “We were really pleased to be able to support the young football team by donating some smart new kits.