Harborough will relish a big FA Cup clash at Tamworth, says boss Austin

​The Bees produced an excellent performance and result as they fought back from a goal down to beat Southern League Premier Central side Stamford 3-1 in their first qualifying round clash at the Harborough Town Community Ground last weekend.

Having fallen behind early in the second half, Harborough hit back with three goals in the last 16 minutes as Connor Kennedy converted two penalties and Rhys Hoenes was also on target.

And then, in Monday’s second qualifying round draw, the Bees were handed a trip to take on Tamworth who currently sit in second place in the Vanarama National League North.

The Harborough Town players celebrate one of their goals in the FA Cup win over Stamford. Picture courtesy of Harborough Town FC

“I have a good relationship with the boys at Tamworth, we have played them in the last two pre-seasons and it’s always a bit of a glamour game for us,” Harborough boss Austin said.

“We are always grateful to them for coming down to play us. It’s a great club and it’s a great tie for us.

“I think it’s the first time the club will play a team from that level in a competitive game and I am sure there will be a good crowd there for the game.

“It’s one our club and the boys should relish.

"It’s a free hit and we will really enjoy it and do our best to get a result.”

The knockout action continues this weekend with Harborough playing host to Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Lye Town in the first qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Lye were promoted to Step 4 last season but Harborough did beat them in the first quaifing round of the FA Cup this time last year.

And Austin is hoping his team’s cup exploits will go on to have a positive effect on their league campaign.

He added: “We played them in the FA Cup last season and it was really tough.

"I know their manager and staff and it was great to see them come up.

“The FA Trophy is one we do have our eye on.

“We have had a bit of a stuttering start in the league and I am hoping the FA Cup games we have had and now the Trophy, can help get us into a bit of a routine.