Harborough Town’s New Year’s Day derby clash with Kettering declared all-ticket

Harborough Town and Kettering Town played out a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park in August (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town's home New Year's Day derby clash with league leaders Kettering Town has been declared an all-ticket fixture.

There will also be segregated areas for home and away supporters for the clash at the Bee Hive, which kicks off at 3pm.

Kettering have initially been allocated 400 tickets for the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central fixture, with the capacity for the match set at 1,600.

If the Bees do not sell out their own 1,200 allocation, then there is the possibility Kettering will be allocated extra tickets if there is the demand.

Harborough are currently averaging less than 400 for home league matches this season.

Although in different counties, just 12 miles separate the clubs, and a statement on the Harborough Town website read: "Ahead of the Harborough Town v Kettering Town match to be played on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, we are pleased to provide the following ticket and match day information to ensure that everyone attending the game is safe and able to enjoy the football.

"The match will be ALL-TICKET. Fans from either club will not be allowed to enter the ground without a ticket, that hasn’t been purchased in advance of the game. Tickets are not transferable.

"Following discussions between both clubs, local authorities and police it has been decided that this game will have fan segregation.

"Any away supporters who buy tickets for the home end will be refused entry and ejected from the ground, as will any home fans be from the away end.

"Details for Harborough Town supporters... home match tickets will be available to purchase at the Harborough Town Community Football Ground, as follows: – SEASON TICKET HOLDERS: Wednesday 18th December 7-9pm; – HTFC SUPPORTERS GENERAL SALE: from Thursday 19th December, 7-9pm, and Friday 20th December, 7-9pm; HTFC Season Ticket Holders (this includes coaches and youth player season tickets).

"Important Note: ALL our Season Ticket holders will STILL NEED to collect a match ticket in advance of the match.

"You will not have to pay, but will need to obtain a match ticket to be permitted access to the ground on match day. Please bring your ST card to collect a ticket.

"On match day, home fans should enter and exit the ground via the double side gate in the rear car park to the right-hand side of the club house, which will be made into a temporary turnstile for this match. Stewards will be present to facilitate entry to the ground.

"Entry prices for all supporters: Adults £12, Concessions £6 and u16 £2.

"We thank you in advance for your co-operation, and understanding, and hope that all fans enjoy the game safely."

The match is the second between the teams this season, with Harborough securing a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park back on August Bank Holiday Monday in front of a crowd just shy of 1,600 people.