Harborough Town swoop to land experienced central defender Dolman from Tamworth

By Jeremy Casey
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 09:40 GMT
Harborough Town have strengthened their squad with the signing of experienced central defender Liam Dolman.

The 37-year-old signs for the Bees after leaving Vanarama National League outfit Tamworth.

Dolman began his career at Northampton Town, and made 54 senior appearances for his hometown club before dropping into non-League.

He went on to play for Kidderminster Harriers, Corby Town, Banbury United, Daventry Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Tamworth, where he was a key player as he helped The Lambs to promotion from the National League North last season.

“I am absolutely delighted to get Liam into the football club," said Bees boss Mitch Austin.

"His leadership qualities and undoubted ability are exactly what we need, as we embark on Step 3 football.

“Liam lives locally and has played league football as well as non-league at National League level.

"He knows what it takes to compete and win things at this level, and I am just eager to get him out on to the training pitch and get him involved as soon as possible.”

