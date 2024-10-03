Harborough Town swoop to land experienced central defender Dolman from Tamworth
The 37-year-old signs for the Bees after leaving Vanarama National League outfit Tamworth.
Dolman began his career at Northampton Town, and made 54 senior appearances for his hometown club before dropping into non-League.
He went on to play for Kidderminster Harriers, Corby Town, Banbury United, Daventry Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Tamworth, where he was a key player as he helped The Lambs to promotion from the National League North last season.
“I am absolutely delighted to get Liam into the football club," said Bees boss Mitch Austin.
"His leadership qualities and undoubted ability are exactly what we need, as we embark on Step 3 football.
“Liam lives locally and has played league football as well as non-league at National League level.
"He knows what it takes to compete and win things at this level, and I am just eager to get him out on to the training pitch and get him involved as soon as possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.