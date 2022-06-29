Harborough Town snap up Solkhon

Brett Solkhon has been unveiled as Harborough Town's latest summer signing. Picture by Peter Short

Solkhon made almost 600 appearances for Kettering Town while also having spells at Brackley Town and Corby Town but he has now linked up with the Bees as they prepare for the move up to Step 4.

Boss Mitch Austin, who was named as the United Counties League’s manager of the year this week after his team’s stunning treble-winning campaign in 2021/22, said: “I am so glad we have the signature of Brett for Harborough Town.

“Having played almost 600 games for Kettering Town, Brett is absolutely the player we need to provide even more experience and determination to our fantastic squad.