Harborough Town one win from clinching play-off place as they face final day crunch at AFC Sudbury

Luis Rose is congratulated after scoring the winning goal for Harbrorough Town against Barwell on Easter Monday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Harborough Town are one more win away from clinching a place in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central promotion play-offs.

A perfect Easter weekend in terms of results saw the Bees claim 1-0 wins at Redditch and at home against Barwell.

Those results, coupled with Stamford crashing to a 5-0 hammering at Spalding United, have left Harborough's fate in their own hands going into the final day of the season.

The Bees replaced Stamford in fifth place on goal difference on Monday, and Mitch Austin's side know that a win in their final game at AFC Sudbury on Saturday will see them finish fifth and set up a play-off semi-final away from home next midweek.

Luis Rose fires home the winning goal against Barwell on Easter Monday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

That will likely be against either Bedford Town or Kettering Town.

The pressure will be off Sudbury as they have nothing to play for on the day, their 1-0 win at Bishop's Stortford on Monday securing their league survival.

Of the Bees' play-off rivals, the final day sees Stamford host Halesowen, Spalding United to to Barwell and Stratford Town, who need to win their game in hand against Alvechurch on Thursday night, visit St Ives.

Taking to @HarbTownFC after the narrow win over Barwell, Austin said: "The objectives were completed on Monday, and it leaves us with a bit of a blockbuster on Saturday.

"Sudbury are safe now, so let's hope they are on a bit of a honeymoon and we can go down there and collect the points.

"Sudbury are a very good team, but this is just another game and let's enjoy it.

"We have had a fantastic season, and if it ends on Saturday then it ends, but if it doesn't then wow.

"It's another chapter in the book of Harborough Town isn't it? From the FA Cup run, to being right down at the bottom, to then go on an unbelievable run.

"Then we are back out of it due to Stamford, and then to be back in it, and now last day it is in our hands.

"The pressure is on us a little bit, but pressure is a privilege and we will enjoy every moment of it."

Looking ahead to Saturday, Austin added: "We are just glad to be in this position that we can still fight for something with one game to go.

"I think every manager in the league would want that, that there is still something you can play for and let's see where it takes us."

Looking back on the win over Barwell, which came about thanks to strike from Luis Rose in first-half stoppage time, Austin admitted his team made it edgier than it needed to be.

"You can't keep going into games thinking 1-0 is going to win it,” he admitted.

"I know defensively we are very strong, and 2-0 wraps the game up but it didn't come and we were fortunate enough to be able to see it through and get the three points.

"It wasn't a spectacle, far from it, but it didn't need to be either."