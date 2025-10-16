Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin says he is focusing on the ‘bigger picture’ after FA Cup exit

Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin. (Picture: Phil Passingham)

HARBOROUGH TOWN 0 ALTRINCHAM 3 (After extra time) Emirates FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round Replay.

Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin says he is focusing on the ‘bigger picture’ after his brave side crashed out of the FA Cup.

After earning a home replay following a courageous come-from-behind 2-2 draw 123 miles away in Manchester just 72 hours previously, the Bees took a side two levels above them to extra-time.

A club record crowd of 1,813 people squeezed into ‘The Beehive’ to see a contest effectively ended after just seven minutes following the red card of Town striker Riley O’Sullivan for an overzealous challenge on goalkeeper Louie Fallon.

But Austin could not contain his pride following the defeat – which if they had won, would have taken them into the First Round Proper for the second straight season.

Austin added: “I am extremely proud of the boys’ work rate, I am extremely proud of the boys’ endeavor, and I am extremely proud of the boys’ willingness not to fold.

“I think they (Altrincham) have got a win out of that in the end, I know it is a 3-0 loss at the end, when we are chasing a game into extra time.

“But I think there are certainly plenty of positives and pluses we can take out of that, for me and those players.

“They are going to be disappointed now, but there is a bigger picture to look at - I think we can be excited with the journey and the direction the club is taking.”

Austin now must pick up his befallen warriors for the Southern Premier League Central visit of Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

The Bowdens Park side can take consolation from the fact they are still top of the table and face opponents 13 positions and eight points below them.

Altrincham goals came from striker Sam Knowles (two) plus substitute Sam Reed – but all were deep into extra time – and Austin pointed out fatigue – understandably - could have been a factor.

He added: “I said in an interview last week about Saturday that I did not really want to talk about Altrincham away.

“That sort of thing does not really get me going - but in reality it does.

“That 2-0 scoreline - to come back from 2-0 down on Saturday - that was massive.

“To bring them back here to our ground was massive on Tuesday night.

“It was a shame it was not 11 men versus 11 men after the early red card - a real shame – because we needed 11 men to make it more competitive - but it is fine margins in football.”

HARBOROUGH TOWN: E Taylor; G Carline, E Putman, L Dolman, C Kennedy (captain); A Morris, D Kelly-Evans, J Walsh (Malone, 56 minutes), R O’Sullivan, D Newton (Rose, 80 minutes), D Arlott-John (Hickey, 70 minutes). Substitutes: J Burgess, A Changunda, B HIckey,

P Malone, L Rose, B Stephens, J Taylor.

ALTRINCHAM: L Fallon; L Banks, L Baines (captain), E Osborne, I Marriott (Hinchy, 83 minutes), J Gale (Reed, 82 minutes), J Knowles, K Reddin, T Crawford, T Golden, D Sassi. Substitutes: S Reed, O Crankshaw, K ward, J Hinchy, S Barnes, B Waters, M Beddow.

Referee: Nial Smith.

Attendance: 1,813.

