Harborough Town make it a dozen wins in a row as they close in on top spot

Joel Carta scored Harborough Town’s second goal in last weekend’s vital 3-2 victory over Newport Pagnell Town. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Harborough Town picked up one of their most important wins of the season last weekend.

The in-form Bees made it an incredible 12 victories in a row in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South with a 3-2 success over third-placed Newport Pagnell Town at the Harborough Town Community Ground.

And, with leaders Hinckley Leicester Road being held to a 1-1 draw at Coventry Sphinx, it meant Mitch Austin’s team moved to within a point of top spot with a game in hand.

Harborough will have the chance to move back to the summit over the next week.

They host Biggleswade United on Saturday before they play that game in hand against Easington Sports in another home match next Tuesday night.

Dan Cooper gave the Bees the lead against Newport Pagnell, only for Kieran Barnes to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

Joel Carta regained the advantage soon after the restart and a brilliant strike from James Ireland made it 3-1 with Danny Webb’s goal for the visitors proving to be only a consolation.

Lutterworth Town enjoyed a return to winning ways in the UCL Premier Division South with a 1-0 victory over Eynesbury Rovers at Kong Park.

And it was quite a goal to win it as Kade Lewis’ fine long-range strike proved to be enough for the Swifts.

Josh Dixon’s team are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to ON Chenecks.

Lutterworth Athletic slipped to a third successive defeat in Division One of the United Counties League on Tuesday night.

They made the trip to take on Saffron Dynamo but were on the end of a 5-3 loss.

That came after Athletic had suffered a 2-0 home defeat to high-flying Kimberley Miners Welfare at the weekend.