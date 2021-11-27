Harborough Town keep Wembley dream alive reaching third round of FA Vase

.

Harborough Town have reached the third round of the Buildbase FA Vase with a 2-0 win at home Wellingborough Town.

It has earned them a trip to Prestwich Heys, with a place in the last 32 at stake.

The Manchester side, who play in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division, will welcome Bees to their Adie Moran Park on December 11.

Nat Ansu put Harborough ahead in the 25th minute against their sixth-placed United Counties Premier Division South rivals.

But it wasn’t until the 87th that their place in the next round was secured with a strike from Paul Malone.

And Bees continued their winning run on Tuesday evening at bottom-of-the-table Biggleswade United.

James Ireland opened the scoring with a penalty after Ansu was brought down. Rhys Hoenes combined with Ansu for the next inside 15 minutes and it was 3-0 just after half-time from Ansu’s overhead kick, after a long throw flicked on by Malone and Ben Williams.

Hoenes hit his second of the night from a Joel Carta lay-off and Sam Hollis rounded things off for Bees, who stay in second spot , five points behind unbeaten leaders Hinckley LR who have 54.

This weekend Mitch Austin’s team welcome Coventry Sphinx to the Community Stadium.

Also in UCL Premier Division South on Tuesday evening, in the battle of the high flyers Lutterworth Town were beaten 2-0 at Newport Pagnell Town’s Willen Road ground.

Swifts drop to fourth in the table on 41 points, two behind their hosts, who are in third with two games in hand.

Josh Dixon’s side will be looking to bounce back with three points when they host Biggleswade United on Saturday. Then on Tuesday Inkberrow will be their visitors in the Smedley Crooke Memorial Cup.

In their final UCL Division One fixture of the month, Lutterworth Athletic made it ten games without a win when they lost 2-1 to Holwell Sports.