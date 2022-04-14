Harborough Town hoping for a weekend of celebration

Harborough Town Veterans celebrated winning the Division Six title. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

With three games to go, Bees are three points clear of second-placed Hinckley Leicester Road and, due to their superior goal difference, Harborough could effectively be champions if they can win at Coventry Sphinx on Saturday and then beat local rivals Lutterworth Town at the Harborough Town Community Ground on Easter Monday.

The Bees, who have already been promoted to Step 4, maintained their relentless charge with a 7-1 demolition of Desborough Town last weekend.

And boss Austin, who celebrates his birthday tomorrow (Friday), is hoping his team grasp the opportunity in front of them.

“We can’t take anything for granted,” he said.

“We’re playing one of the form teams over the last few weeks in Coventry Sphinx on their own ground and then we’ve got our friends and local rivals at Lutterworth with us on Easter Monday.

“They are two very tough games but these opportunities don’t come around very often.

“We’re on 95 points and we aren’t even champions yet so you have to give credit to Hinckley Leicester Road who have been an unbelievable rival.

“They have pushed us to be the best we can be so I tip my hat to them but I hope it’s them who are upset on the last day of the season and it’s us who are ecstatic because we are champions.

“If we could do it, or all-but do it, on Monday when we’re at home then that would be great.”

Lutterworth suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Newport Pagnell Town last weekend and travel to Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday before their bank holiday clash at Harborough on Monday.

Harborough Town Veterans celebrated winning the Division Six title in their debut season in their league.

The team, sponsored by Munton Roofing, won 10 of their 14 matches to become champions.