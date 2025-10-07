Harborough Town handed home tie against lower league opposition in FA Trophy

Ben Stephens takes the plaudits after firing Harborough into a 1-0 lead against Hednesford (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town have been handed a home tie against lower level opposition in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

The Bees were comfortable 2-0 winners over Hednesford Town on Saturday, and will now take on Step 4 side AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the next round.

Diamonds, who are mid-table in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, are managed by Elliot Sandy and are currently on a five-match winning streak.

The Hayden Road outfit were 3-1 winners over Southern League South Division high-flyers Malvern Town in the third qualifying round.

On a windy day at the Bee Hive, Harborough secured their place in the third round proper thanks to a 12th-minute penalty from Ben Stephens, and then a stoppage time sealer from striker Luis Rose.

It was a regulation win for Mitch Austin's side, who now turn their attentions to Saturday's huge Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round date with Enterprise National League side Altrincham.

The Bees make the trip to the north west to take on the Step 1 outfit, who currently sit 20th in the division, just a point above the drop zone.

They drew 1-1 at play-off hopefuls Wealdstone on Saturday.