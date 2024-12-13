Harborough Town facing quickfire away day double as they return to action

Harborough Town haven't played since their 5-3 FA Cup defeat at Reading on December 1 (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​​Harborough Town have slipped into the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central relegation zone.

The Bees were without a game on Saturday as their scheduled clash with AFC Sudbury was postponed due to the Storm Darragh.

The club called the game off on Saturday morning, with a statement reading: “Unfortunately this afternoon’s match at home to AFC Sudbury has been postponed due to safety concerns with the current weather conditions and with the safety of supporters and players in mind.

“The match will be re-scheduled in due course.”

And while the Bees players were left frustrated, rivals Spalding United took full advantage.

The Tulips’ home clash with Barwell was the only game in the division to survive the heavy rain and high winds, and they secured a 2-1 win to leapfrog Harborough in the table, with the Bees slipping to fourth bottom.

Harborough do have a game in hand on Spalding, and the table is incredibly tight with just six points separating Sudbury in ninth and Harborough in 19th.

Saturday sees Borough return to league action as they travel to St Ives Town.

St Ives are currently 10th, but Borough are just five points adrift of the Cambridgeshire side with a game in hand.

The trip to St Ives is the first of two quickfire away days for the Bees, who are also on the road next Tuesday (Dec 14) when they go to rock-bottom Biggleswade Town, who have won just once all season.

